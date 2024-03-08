Manchester United drop out of race to sign FC Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji



Manchester United have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign promising FC Copenhagen talent Roony Bardghji.

In recent months, Bardghji has been strongly linked to United, with the player himself admitting that a transfer to a top club in the summer is a real possibility.

It’s understood that United have been intensely scouting Bardghji with representatives of the club at almost every Copenhagen game to closely watch him.

Interest in the 18-year-old skyrocketed after he scored the winning goal in Copenhagen’s 4-3 victory in Denmark which left United staring at the barrel of Champions League elimination.

The Superliga giants proceeded to the next round of the competition but were knocked out by reigning Premier League champions Manchester City who beat them 6-2 on aggregate.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that in recent matches, Bardghji has seen his minutes greatly limited because he has refused to sign a new deal at Parken.

It seems like the forward is intent on securing a big-money move at all costs.

Alongside the Red Devils, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be admirers and would love to add him to their ranks.

Both clubs will be boosted by the fact that United are apparently no longer pursuing Bardghji as they are focused on landing Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

TEAMtalk point out, “United, meanwhile, are believed to have dropped out of the race to sign the teenager, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s energies going instead into the capture of a more proven name in the form of Michael Olise.”

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio said about Barca’s interest in the Copenhagen star, “He is a Barcelona player in terms of the way he plays and I know they like him. All the top clubs want Roony Bardghji.”

“I think that Spanish clubs will go after him and I think that Barcelona in particular will try to sign him – not least because they missed out on Lucas Bergvall.”

However, Tottenham are believed to be frontrunners for the Kuwait-born footballer, who has been described as an “explicit request” of Ange Postecoglou.

