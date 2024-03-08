Manchester United managerial target Roberto de Zerbi opens up on his future



It looks like it is increasingly becoming an open secret that Erik ten Hag is fighting to secure a long-term stay at Manchester United.

Only a deep FA Cup run and qualification for the UEFA Champions League could strengthen his prospects and neither looks very likely as of now.

As a result, murmurs of the club contacting potential replacements have begun at pace and Brighton’s overachiever Roberto de Zerbi has been mentioned.

However, United are not the only one interested in his services, as the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea have also been mentioned.

Now, the man himself has broken his silence on the matter in the lead-up to Brighton’s Europa League game against Roma.

In a statement that will come as music to the ears of Brighton fans, the Italian said that he is happy where he is right now and not thinking about the future.

On Brighton’s overachievement, De Zerbi said that it was special to compete with teams at this level and he is in a state where he is not bogged down even by losses.

He said: “I do what makes me happy and right now it is to be where I am. I’m lucky now to be able to compete with these teams at this level to play these games.

“It makes me happy when we win but also when we lose, I feel something special.”

However, he left the door open to a potential return to Italy in the future, where he made waves with his Sassuolo squad.

De Zerbi said that there were some things in Italy he didn’t like at the time but he would definitely see himself returning one day.

De Zerbi’s words come across as that of a man who doesn’t want to unsettle his team with outside noise while they are on the cusp of another historic season.

They are in the mix for Europe again in the Premier League table and they earned a marquee tie against AS Roma in the Europa League.

Although anything can happen in football, it looks like De Zerbi would be difficult to extract from Brighton while he oversees the success of a team built in his image.

Nonetheless, it wouldn’t quieten the noise around Ten Hag’s future as pressure ramps up on him with every loss or bad performance.

