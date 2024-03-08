Mason Greenwood will not be part of Manchester United’s pre-season tour



Manchester United’s derby day defeat at the hands of Manchester City only further illustrated the gulf between the two sides and a return to the Champions League looks unlikely at present.

The FA Cup represents the club’s best shot at playing in Europe next season but there is a chance manager Erik ten Hag might not be there beyond the current term.

The club already have chalked out their plans for pre-season which sees the team returning to the United States with games against Liverpool and Arsenal lined up.

One player who is unlikely to make the trip to America is Mason Greenwood, who is currently out on loan at Spanish outfit Getafe.

No Greenwood on pre-season

According to The Daily Star, the club have no plans of allowing the academy graduate on the club’s pre-season tour to avoid backlash from all quarters.

The forward was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was suspended by the club two seasons ago.

Even after those charges were dropped, and United’s own internal investigation ended, the club could not reintegrate the player back into the first team on account of tremendous pressure from all quarters.

And those same concerns remain valid currently and despite what Sir Jim Ratcliffe said about the player’s future, the club plan to move him on permanently to avoid another summer saga which will only serve to distract players further.

“Manchester United bosses are expected to block Mason Greenwood from going on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States. And the move would be the clearest indication so far that United plan to sell the controversial star this summer, instead of keeping him at Old Trafford.

“But it’s understood senior figures at United have concerns about the negative impact having Greenwood on the trip could have on the squad, club sponsors and commercial partners.

Selling Greenwood before pre-season commences

“The biggest fear is that Greenwood would become an unwelcome distraction. It means Ratcliffe and his senior colleagues will have to make a decision on Greenwood at the start of the summer, or run the risk of the scenario turning into a huge saga once again.”

Greenwood’s current deal ends in 2025 with the club having the option of triggering a one-year extension should they wish to protect his value.

His current club are prepared to break the bank to keep the attacker with them while giants such as Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are all eyeing a summer move.

The Catalan giants are even prepared to include academy stars in any potential deal and it will be interesting to see what INEOS ultimately decide.