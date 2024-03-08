Predicted Man United XI vs Everton: Rasmus Hojlund to make early return, Marcus Rashford fit



Marcus Rashford is back in training an should start for Manchester United in tomorrow lunchtime’s Premier League clash with Everton at Old Trafford.

Rashford and Jonny Evans were both subbed off in the Manchester derby and were doubts for tomorrow. The MEN spotted the England man in training on Wednesday but Evans appeared to still be absent.

Harry Maguire is also rated as 50:50 by premierinjuries.com.

The same outlet rules out Rasmus Hojlund although it was always mooted that this match was his earliest possible return and the player himself told fans in the week “we’ll see” when asked if he would make the match against the Toffees.

It’s not much to go on, but we have a hunch that the Dane could make a surprise return to the starting XI. As for Evans and Maguire, older players normally take a little longer to recover from knocks so we have assumed neither will make it when choosing our predicted XI.

This would leave United extremely short at the back. Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia are all definitely out, so if neither Evans nor Maguire make it either, only Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof will be available from the senior defensive roster.

Manager Erik ten Hag tried again to play Sofyan Amrabat as a makeshift left back last week but it was not successful. We predict therefore that he’ll resort to shifting Diogo Dalot over to the left and playing one of the academy stars such as Willy Kambwala on the right.

Andre Onana will be in goal.

In midfield, the Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo partnership has been working quite well and we expect that to continue.

Bruno Fernandes has also been struggling with a knock that left him touch-and-go for the derby, but we expect him to be available to take up his usual role at number 10.

If Hojlund does make it, Rashford should play wide left and Alejandro Garnacho wide right.

However, if the 20 year old isn’t ready, Rashford will move up front and Garnacho will revert to the left.

In that instance, the right wing might be occupied by Antony, Amad Diallo or Omari Forson. Alternatively, the formation used against City could be reinstated, with Scott McTominay (or Christian Eriksen) coming into midfield and Bruno, Rashford and Garnacho operating as a fluid front three.

Mason Mount and Anthony Martial both remain unavailable through injury.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s 12:30pm kick-off: