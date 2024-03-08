Rasmus Hojlund wins Premier League Player of the Month award for February



Manchester United might not be having the best of times this season, but Rasmus Hojlund’s arrival on the scene will probably be a seminal moment for the next great United squad.

The Dane has blown past expectations after a slow start to the season and was one of the biggest reasons for United’s mini-revival in February.

It isn’t a coincidence that United’s performance levels crashed as soon as their striker got injured and it has been a slog since then.

Hojlund’s exploits in February have now given him the Premier League Player of the Month award.

“I’m very happy,” he told club media on Wednesday. “Of course, it’s a big privilege to get this award, especially with the other contenders who were nominated as well.

“So yeah, I’m very grateful and happy for the award.”

He scored five and assisted one in four games, leading United’s charge in the league as they won all four of these fixtures.

Hojlund then got injured for the game against Fulham, which United promptly finished with a loss due to the absence of their focal point.

The striker beat out competition from Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Ollie Watkins, Pascal Gross, Joao Gomes, and Rodrigo Muniz to secure the honours.

Fans had until 12 PM GMT on March 4 to vote for their winner and United fans voted in bunches to secure their new fan favourite his first Player of the Month award for the club.

Hojlund was level with Saka and Watkins, having six goal contributions in February but the bond the boyhood United fan has forged with the supporters was always going to make him the favourite for the award.

Now, with this individual honour in the bag, the Dane will be aiming for more team honours, hopefully leading the charge for a deep run in the FA Cup as Liverpool are next in the cup.

However, in the immediate future, United’s next game is in the Premier League against Everton, a clash for which Hojlund should return from injury.

If he repeats his February success for March, then United will be in a very good position indeed.

