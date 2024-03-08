Spanish Federation dismisses Jude Bellingham probe after alleged offensive remark towards Mason Greenwood



The investigation into an alleged offensive remark made by Jude Bellingham towards Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood has reportedly been dropped by the Spanish Federation.

Last month, Getafe reported Bellingham to La Liga as they felt he had insulted Greenwood and called him a “rap–t” during an incident that took place when the two sides met.

A moment in the match took place in which Bellingham dived into a tackle against the Carrington academy graduate near the touchline.

Cameras caught the Real Madrid midfielder seemingly aiming the slur towards the Getafe man.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Spanish Federation would ultimately decide Bellingham’s fate.

It’s believed that Greenwood didn’t want a fuss to be made about the matter and wanted it settled as soon as possible.

If found guilty of the offence, Bellingham would have possibly been suspended for one or multiple matches.

According to The Mirror, the probe has now been dismissed and Bellingham will not face any sanctions.

“The investigation into an alleged offensive remark made by Jude Bellingham towards Mason Greenwood during a recent La Liga match has been dismissed.”

“The Spanish FA has now outlined that the investigation into the incident has been dismissed as it was not possible to prove such a term was used by Bellingham after expert lip-readers were asked to assess footage from the match.”

Greenwood joined Getafe last summer after it became increasingly clear he didn’t have a future at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old was controversially suspended in January 2022 after he was arrested on suspicion of raping and assaulting a woman.

He was then charged with the offences but the case against him was eventually dropped, with the Crown Prosecution Service citing the withdrawal of key witnesses.

United subsequently launched an internal investigation into the matter and had provisionally planned to bring him back until their plans got leaked.

Greenwood’s future is one of the key issues INEOS will need to address as the summer transfer window approaches. Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently opened the door to a possible return to the club for the forward.

