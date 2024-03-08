West Ham coach Kevin Nolan says Man United would be Harry Kane’s ideal destination if he were to make England return



West Ham coach Kevin Nolan has claimed that should Harry Kane elect to make a return to the Premier League in the near future, Manchester United would in all likelihood be his next destination.

United have been interested in Kane for a number of years.

Last year, he was Erik ten Hag’s primary transfer target before the Dutchman sanctioned a move for Rasmus Hojlund who joined from Atalanta.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy had no interest in selling his talisman to a direct league rival and would have demanded an unrealistic sum anyway.

Kane ended up completing a transfer to Bayern Munich.

Despite the Bundesliga giants struggling as a team, Kane has been a revelation in Germany. He has netted 33 goals in as many games across all competitions.

Last month, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Kane at Old Trafford and is not willing to take no for an answer.

Despite Hojlund finding his feet in England, it’s clear he still needs help. The club is also in need of quality depth in the striker position.

It was later relayed that Kane is unlikely to make his return to the Premier League this summer.

However, according to David Moyes’ West Ham assistant Kevin Nolan, the Three Lions captain could be back sooner than expected. Nolan opined that the goalscorer and United are a perfect match.

“I can certainly see him back in the Premier League.”

“I don’t think Tottenham would have ever have sold him to Manchester United, but for him to go to Bayern Munich, then it’s easier for him to come back from Germany and I think Man United will be his destination.”

“I think they (Bayern) would want their money back. Of course (he is worth it). 20+ goals every season and he was playing for Tottenham during them times as well.”

“Realistically, are Man United as good as Tottenham? But I just think he brings a different aura to them anyway, a different aura to the team as soon as he puts the shirt on for, whoever.”

Nolan added, “But I probably think Man United would be the one.”

The 20-time English champions return to action this weekend when they host Sean Dyche’s Everton.

