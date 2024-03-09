“A signal of real intent and ambition…”: Man United fan group responds to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Old Trafford plans



The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust have responded to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s announcement regarding plans for the regeneration of Old Trafford and the surrounding area.

It was recently confirmed that a joint task force has been created to oversee the project and assess its feasibility.

It’s believed that the ambitious regeneration programme spearheaded by new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will also entail the development of a world-class football stadium at the heart of the project.

The task force will be chaired by Lord Sebastian Coe, former Chair of the organising committee for the 2012 London Olympics.

Other members include United legend Gary Neville, Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester and Sara Todd, Chief Executive of Trafford Council.

Several options were considered and it ultimately came down to two alternatives – redeveloping Old Trafford or building completely new grounds. Ratcliffe is thought to be leaning towards the latter.

In a statement, MUST relayed that they will be involved in the task force and called on the voice of the fans to take centre stage.

The statement read, “Today, the club has announced a new task force to consider the options for the future of Old Trafford and its surroundings, which MUST has been invited to join to represent fans views and interests.”

“This announcement seems to be a signal of real intent and ambition in terms of investment in the stadium and surrounding area. United fans used to take great pride in the fact we had the best ground in the country – and we all want that to be the case once again. Certainly, we all know investment in OT is desperately needed and most fans would put it right at the top of their priority list.”

“The million dollar question is whether to redevelop the existing stadium, our home for 114 years, or build a new ground next door. Any decision to move from our home would need to be taken in full consultation with fans, but we believe all supporters should enter the process with an open mind willing to look at the evidence and the options, and assess what would be in the best interests of the club, supporters and the community.”

“The process needs to take into account a wide range of stakeholders, particularly supporters, and we’re pleased to have been asked to join the group where we intend to best represent fans interests. In that role representing fans views, we intend to make sure fans have as much information as possible and we will consult widely to understand the collective view of the fanbase. This is not about MUST’s view on the future of OT – it is about yours.”

“It is important to understand that the task force is not a decision making body. It has been set up to ensure all stakeholders are represented in considerations that go beyond the stadium and impact the local community too. Of course, in the end, it is the owners, the executive management of the club and the local authorities which will take any decisions but our role is to ensure the fan’s voice is heard and our priorities are taken into account.”

“We view this as a good step forward. And we will be back in touch in the near future to embark on the process of fully understanding fans views on the future of our home and its surrounding area.”

Old Trafford has served as United’s home for the last 114 years.

