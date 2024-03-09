Academy Match report: Manchester City u18s 4-1 Manchester United u18s



While the first team were in action against Everton, Manchester United’s league topping u18s took on rivals Manchester City at the Joie Stadium on Saturday morning.

Adam Lawrence was forced to field a heavily depleted side with many of the stars of this talented u18s group out injured and others involved with the u21s last night.

The makeshift backline, which saw James Nolan playing out of position at centre back, was put to the test right away by the strong City side.

But after blocking the initial attacks, United couldn’t keep them out and City took the lead in the 19th minute.

City worked their way in down the left before crossing low to the back post for Farid Alfa-Ruprecht to tap in at the back post.

Tom Myles was tested again shortly after but did well to keep out two shots in quick succession.

Up the other end, Ethan Williams was looking the most likely to breakthrough with one effort deflected wide before testing the City keeper with another low shot from long range.

Despite the pressure building throughout the first half, United defended resiliently to hold it to 1-0 going into the break.

It didn’t last into the second half though and City doubled their lead less than five minutes after the restart. Another squared ball into the box was finished this time by Ashton Muir from the centre of the box.

It was a busy day for Myles, the United keeper denied Muir from adding his second, rushing off the goal line to smother the chance.

Myles couldn’t keep them all out though and City made it 3-0 in the 66th minute. A ball over the top sent Alfa-Ruprecht in behind Louis Jackson to run through on goal and slot past Myles.

It was really all going City’s way on the day with luck even being with them as a corner inadvertently bounced off Jaydan Kamason and in for an own goal.

Kamason made up for it 10 minutes later when he won possession before driving infield and passing to Williams on the left side who got the ball out of his feet to strike brilliantly off the left post and in from 20 yards out.

Ultimately the City side were too strong for United and walked away with the three points, giving United their first loss in the league this season after going 17 matches unbeaten.

Despite the end of United’s perfect record, Lawrence’s side remain top of the Premier League North table with a 10 point lead but City are closing the gap with two games in hand.

United: Myles, Kamason, Jackson, Nolan, Mantato, McAllister, Devaney, Musa (Thwaites 61), Scanlon, Williams, Biancheri

Unused subs: Harrison, Armer, Plunkett, Abraha

