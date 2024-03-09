Alejandro Garnacho proves decisive in Man United’s win against Everton



Alejandro Garnacho delivered a decisive performance as Manchester United laboured to a 2-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford this afternoon.

With the prospect of Champions League qualification growing more distant by the week, a win today was essential, particularly given United’s main rivals for the last top four place – Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa – play each other tomorrow.

The game was desperately short on quality as both teams struggled in possession. At times it was difficult to work out which side a player was representing, with Casemiro comfortably Everton’s most effective player in the first half.

It was the type of match destined to be decided by a set-piece or penalty, given neither team looked likely to score from open play. In the end, Garnacho provided United with two.

The Argentine winger was a constant threat on the right-hand side, slicing through Everton’s defence with well-timed runs and an unrelenting desire to go past people. Vitaliy Mykolenko – the man tasked with stopping Garnacho – will be relieved to not have to face off against the 19-year-old again this season.

United started very poorly, giving the ball away in dangerous positions and inviting Everton to bear down on Andre Onana’s goal. It looked like the beginning of another painful ninety minutes for the Old Trafford faithful, after a similar experience when Fulham visited Manchester two weekends ago.

However, a moment of fleet footedness (and a touch of the theatrical) from Garnacho in the Everton box invited a reckless swing of the leg by James Tarkowski, with referee Simon Hooper duly awarding United a penalty. Bruno Fernandes stepped up to place the ball in the bottom corner, putting United 1-0 up against the run of play.

On twenty four minutes, Marcus Rashford repeated the trick from the spot, sending Jordan Pickford the wrong way with a well-taken penalty to give United an unsurmountable 2-0 lead.

The source of the penalty? A surging burst through the Everton defence by Garnacho, skilful and direct in equal measure, which eventually drew a foul from Ben Godfrey.

The Argentine was unlucky to not score himself, coming close on several occasions. He could also have produced a further assist had his teammates been more careful with their finishing.

All in all, Garnacho completed 26 passes, had three shots, was successful in two out of three dribbles, won the two penalties and made two key passes in what was a highly profitable afternoon.

Garnacho left the field to rapturous applause in the 83rd minute, when he was substituted by Erik ten Hag for Antony, with the mooted reception for Brazilian winger exemplifying the contrasting seasons the two attackers are having this year.

The TNT commentators awarded the Argentine the Man of the Match award, reflecting the important nature of his two contributions, as well as his all-round effectiveness this afternoon.

Alejandro Garnacho's game by numbers vs. Everton: 26 passes completed

3 shots

2/3 dribbles completed

2 penalties won

2 key passes MOTM. 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/q0fNYJa3pV — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 9, 2024



