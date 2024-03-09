Andre Onana insists there is much more to come from him after Man United win vs. Everton



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has insisted that he is not fully satisfied and that he can still perform even better than he currently is.

The goalkeeper spoke to MUTV after United’s 2-0 win against Everton.

First-half penalty goals by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford sealed the victory for the Red Devils, who are now within three points of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth position. Spurs have two games in hand.

Onana was not required to make any match-saving intervention vs. the Toffees, but whenever needed, he fulfilled his duties adequately.

It was a calm and assured display from him and he looks like he has finally turned a corner after such a difficult start to life at Old Trafford.

In the early stages of his United career after his big-money summer move from Inter Milan, the Cameroonian found it hard in England.

He made many high-profile errors but at the moment, he seems to be enjoying his football and is no longer making mistakes.

Onana acknowledged this during an interview with club media. He said, “I feel good, happy for the victory because it was an important game for us. Every match is like a final at the moment.”

“We had to be brave because we faced a really good opponent. Especially in the first half, when I was happy with the opening goal. We’re ready for the coming games.”

The 27-year-old now has eight Premier League clean sheets to his name. He reacted to this and remarked, “That means we are good at defending. The defenders, midfielders, strikers are sacrificing for the team and that’s what we work for, so I’m very happy with these numbers.”

“There’s more to come, much more. It took me seven months to feel good in Manchester, so first of all, I’m very happy for the support of everybody because it was a tough time.”

He added, “In the beginning, when I arrived here, I received a lot of support from the fans, my teammates and the club. Now I’m better and I’m very happy. You will see much more from me, trust me. Hopefully in the coming years, we’ll fight for big things.”

Onana expressed hope that United can somehow manage a top-four finish and qualify for the Champions League.

