Andre Onana showed great shot stopping ability in 2-0 victory over Everton

Andre Onana executed his shot-stopping abilities with great confidence to maintain a clean sheet in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

While the scoreline may have suggested that Man United earned a comfortable victory, this was far from the full picture, as the home team’s goalmouth was constantly bombarded by the struggling underdogs.

In fact, Everton took a colossal 23 shots, compared to United’s 15. Erik ten Hag’s team also struggled to dictate the flow of play, maintaining slightly more possession at 51%.

Ultimately, it was goalkeeper Andre Onana who ensured that United held on for victory.

Early in the first half, Everton’s Ben Godfrey got on the end of a cross to send the ball goalward just metres away from the goal line. Fortunately, Onana bravely dived forward to clinch the ball. Moments later, a threatening cross from Abdoulaye Doucouré hurtled goalward, with the Cameroonian keeper making a vital catch.

In the second half, Amadou Onana came close to catching United off guard when he attempted an audacious bicycle kick from the edge of the box. Fortunately, United’s namesake remained on high alert, comfortably catching the shot.

With nine minutes left on the clock, Onana yet again came to United’s rescue as he caught a header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin from just metres away during a corner.

Overall, Onana made six saves, playing a vital role in maintaining United’s clean sheet. Notably, two saves were made from outside the box, showing his effectiveness as he leaves the box as Unted’s 11th outfield player.

With 60 touches in total, Onana completed 29 of 47 attempted passes, for an underwhelming 62% passing accuracy. He completed nine of 27 long balls, showing a high level of involvement in launching United’s counter-attacks. He also completed one key pass.

Onana made one clearance, while also never being dribbled past.

Aside from his lacklustre passing, the only other aspect of Onana’s game that sparked concern was that he gave possession away on 19 occasions; the most of his team. However, both of these statistics could be down to team instructions for the keeper to simply clear his lines and play it long.

Overall, Onana produced an impressive performance, particularly with his impressive saving ability.

Reflecting over the course of the season, it’s clear that Onana is consistently adjusting to life at Old Trafford, improving in his shot-stopping ability and proving to be a crucial if not central component of United’s defence.

(Stats via Sofascore)