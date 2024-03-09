Andy Burnham backs Manchester United’s “fantastic” regeneration plan



The mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, believes the proposed plan to redevelop Old Trafford could be the “biggest regeneration project in the north of England” and would be “fantastic” for the city.

A task force has been established to explore the different options for Manchester United’s stadium, headed by Lord Sebastien Coe – the chair of the organising committee for the London 2012 Olympic Games, which oversaw large-scale infrastructure in the nation’s capital.

Burnham, alongside Gary Neville and Trafford Council CEO Sara Todd, have also agreed to form part of this task force with Lord Coe. The Athletic reveals the group hope to report back their findings in autumn.

One of the key areas the task force will focus on will be the financing of the project, regardless of whether the option to redevelop Old Trafford is taken, or a new build is sanctioned.

Burnham confirms public money will be required for either option in a public-private partnership, similar to the regeneration schemes in Stratford (London Olympics) or Liverpool (Everton’s new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium).

“Look at Bramley Moore, the Liverpool City Region has enabled funding,” Burham said. “It has to be a public private partnership. What I have got to do as part of the task force in next five, six months working with Lord Coe and Gary [Neville] and others is give all the supporting information to enable a decision — is it refurbished or is it new build? In either case there will be some requirement for public funds to be involved.”

Part of this necessity stems from the railway station at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United Football Ground railway station, located right next to the stadium, has not been in use since 2018. It is part of the National Rail network, however, and would have to be accounted for in any regeneration project, with its proximity posing complications.

“This ground is fairly unique in having a train station that is part of the fabric that is not being used,” Burnham states. “That itself says if you were to refurbish the stand, you would have to do something to move that station and that would require public money.”

INEOS – who have assumed full control over the football operation at United following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ratification as the club’s new co-owner – have designated a stadium upgrade as a “priority”, though they are adamant they will not move from the Old Trafford area due to the club’s “deep-rooted history on the site”. Ratcliffe’s preference is to build a new stadium over redeveloping the existing one.

Whichever option is taken, however, will involve a comprehensive and costly infrastructure project; the type Burnham believes could be the largest in North England.

“From our point of view there is nothing bigger in world football than the name of Man Utd and if we unlock the full power of this club in terms of its power to regenerate, it is fantastic for Greater Manchester, jobs, investment,” the major revealed. “This could be the biggest regeneration project in the north of England, it could be that big.”

Burnham contends that a state-of-the-art stadium in Trafford could even lead to FA Cup semi-finals returning to the north. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “I do think we should have an FA Cup semi-final, for instance, played around the country again. That my was upbringing. I’ve never liked the idea of semi-finals at Wembley – why shouldn’t they be here?”

Given the enormity of the process involved in regenerating Old Trafford, it’s a significant boost to the club to have such a key figure backing their plans. “The more ambitious the better,” Burnham excitedly concluded on United’s future stadium.

