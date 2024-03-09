Bruno Fernandes reveals why he gifted Marcus Rashford a penalty kick vs. Everton



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed that Marcus Rashford is in fact a designated penalty-taker and the forward expressed confidence that he could bury one during the club’s 2-0 win against Everton.

United eased past the Toffees to clinch all three points at Old Trafford.

First-half penalty goals by Fernandes and Rashford proved to be enough as the Red Devils ended a run of two consecutive Premier League losses.

Both penalties were won by Alejandro Garnacho, who was a constant danger to the Everton defence.

Many would have expected Fernandes to take the second penalty kick but he handed off the responsibility to Rashford who made no mistake from the spot-kick as he gave Jordan Pickford no chance.

Since his arrival at the club, Fernandes has been United’s recognised and primary penalty-taker. It was therefore a bit surprising that he didn’t have a second crack when the opportunity presented itself.

Wayne Rooney who was on punditry duty didn’t hide his dislike for Ten Hag’s policy of sharing penalty-taking duty between multiple stars.

The legendary striker said that such a move only brings uncertainty.

United remain in sixth position with 47 points. Tottenham Hotspur are three points ahead in fifth but have two games in hand.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa currently occupy the final Champions League spot.

After the final whistle, Fernandes spoke to reporters and opened up about United’s top four chances and explained why he didn’t take the second penalty kick.

The Portuguese remarked, “Obviously, we know we have to win every game that we have ahead. We know our position in the league and it’s not enough for us.”

“We want to try and get into the spots for the Champions League. We know it’s going to be tough and difficult but we have to win these games.”

“We have to win every game. We didn’t win against Fulham. That was not good enough. Then we go away to City, and we don’t win two games in a row. It gets tough.”

He added, “Aston Villa is doing really well, in moments Tottenham are being really good. It will be more difficult for us than them but we have to push [for a Champions League finish].

Fernandes stated about the penalty issue, “We both kick the penalties. I asked Marcus [Rashford] if he wanted to take and he said he was confident. He is one of the penalty takers that the manager chooses. I felt I had my one; Rashy could get his goal from the penalty.”

United return to action next Sunday when they take on Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

