Bruno Fernandes sets new Man United penalty record after strike vs. Everton



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is now the club’s leading scorer from the penalty spot after his opening strike against Everton.

United beat Everton by two goals to nil at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ victory was sealed by two first-half penalty kicks by Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. Both penalties were won by Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho became the first-ever United player to win two penalties in one Premier League game for United.

The Argentine was electric and was arguably the best star on the pitch even though the team’s overall performance was not that impressive.

However, the winger was not the only United player to make some history.

Fernandes also became the player who has scored the most penalties ever for United, with 29 to his name. He could have made it 30 but he chose to hand Rashford the second penalty kick of the game.

Since he arrived at the club, he has been the primary penalty-taker and has often been reliable in such situations.

It’s important to note that the Portugal international’s 29 penalty goals are spread out across all competitions he has participated in.

After he found the back of the net vs. the Toffees on Saturday, he overtook legendary striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Van Nistelrooy needed 219 matches to achieve the milestone while Fernandes did it in just three games more.

Third on the list is United’s record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, with 27 penalties. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is in fourth place with 21.

Eric Cantona and Albert Quixall round up the top five with each having 18 goals from the spot.

Fernandes has also now been involved in more than 10 goals in five consecutive Premier League campaigns. Such has been the level of consistency he has managed since completing a switch from Portugal to England in the 2020 winter transfer window.

Bruno Fernanedes has now been directly involved in 10+ goals in the Premier League in FIVE consecutive seasons: 2019/20 ~ 8⚽️ & 7🅰️

2020/21 ~ 18⚽️ & 12🅰️

2021/22 ~ 10⚽️ & 6🅰️

2022/23 ~ 8⚽️ & 8🅰️

2023/24 ~ 4⚽️ & 6🅰️ World Class Output.👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/d94ZAd7YOq — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 9, 2024

His current season tally stands at eight goals and nine assists in 37 matches across all competitions.

Fernandes will get the opportunity to boost his numbers next Sunday when United face Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

