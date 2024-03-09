Bruno Fernandes stuns as Man United get back to winning ways in 2-0 victory vs. Everton



Manchester United clinched all three points as they managed to beat Sean Dyche’s Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford.

First-half penalty goals by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were enough to seal the victory for United who brought an end to a run of two consecutive Premier League defeats.

Both penalties were won by Alejandro Garnacho, who was excellent and proved too much for the Everton defenders.

United had 51% possession to Everton’s 49%.

The Red Devils registered eight shots on target from their total 15 cracks at goal. In comparison, the Toffees had 23 total shots but only six troubled Andre Onana in goal.

United put together 477 passes with a success rate of 81%.

Their Merseyside rivals managed six passes more with a pass accuracy of 83%.

One of United’s most influential players during the game was Fernandes. The opening goal was his most notable contribution but he provided much more.

The playmaker had 70 touches of the ball to his name during the time he was on the pitch.

He successfully delivered 46 of the 51 passes he attempted to find his teammates with, managing a personal pass completion of 86%. Five of his passes were key passes.

The United skipper tried to find his intended target with three crossing attempts and five long balls. One of his crosses and three of his long balls reached their destination.

Fernandes created two big chances.

He had multiple other sights of goal and could have added to his tally. Three of his shots were off-target.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

The Portugal international completed the most ball recoveries out of all his teammates. He also created the most chances and had the most shots of any United player on the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd vs. Everton: Most passes completed (15)

Most ball recoveries (8)

Most chances created (5)

Most shots (5)

Most goals (1) Another solid display. 🫡🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/WrVlZCFRAv — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 9, 2024

Fernandes has endured a poor patch of form in recent weeks but he certainly came alive against Everton. Hopefully, he kicks on now and helps United command a strong finish to the campaign.

