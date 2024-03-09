Confirmed Man United XI vs Everton: Victor Lindelof at left back



Erik ten Hag has fielded an unchanged side today for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Everton to the one that was dismantled by Manchester City 3-1 last Sunday.

Andre Onana is in goal.

In defence, Jonny Evans has been passed fit, so he will play alongside Raphael Varane in central defence, with Diogo Dalot at right back and Victor Lindelof at left back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire are injured but should be available for next Sunday’s FA Cup quarter final clash with Liverpool.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both probably out for the rest of the season, as confirmed by Erik ten Hag at yesterday’s press conference.

In midfield, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo once again start in the holding roles.

Ahead of them, Rasmus Hojlund is still unavailable but he too should be fit for the FA Cup match.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay are the attackers.

We expect them to line up with McTominay in the number eight role and Rashford, Fernandes and Garnacho interchanging across the front line.

Mason Mount is unavailable but he, too, is believed to be close to a return. Anthony Martial will be missing for a few more weeks. Omari Forson is also unavailable, having picked up an injury in training.

The subs bench comprises Altay Bayindir, Dermot Mee, Willy Kambwala, Habeeb Ogunneye, Sofyan Amrabat, Toby Collyer, Christian Eriksen, Amad and Antony.

Young goalkeeper Mee is a surprise call-up in what is an incredibly young bench with the exceptions of Amrabat and Eriksen.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 12.30pm. Some photos from the build-up to the game: