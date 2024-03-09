Erik ten Hag slams Man United for lacking calm and composure during win vs. Everton



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has slammed his side for lacking calm and composure during their 2-0 win against Everton.

United ran out victors vs. the Toffees courtesy of goals by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Both goals were penalty kicks. All two were won by Alejandro Garnacho, who was excellent and a constant nightmare for the Everton defenders.

Despite winning, the Red Devils were still largely unconvincing. The overall performance was not very good and still left plenty to be desired.

In possession especially, United were wanting. Casemiro was one of the main culprits in this as he constantly gave the ball away, even when under little to no pressure from the opposition.

This was not lost on Ten Hag, who spoke to TNT Sports after the match.

The United boss gave his verdict on the win against Sean Dyche’s men and said, “We could have easily scored 3 or 4 goals.”

“We defended very well. Our expected goals is much higher than them. We are defending low-quality chances. Sometimes we are defending very low and we can do that very well”

He however added, “In the build-up, I think we can be more calm and composed on the ball. Everton did well and pressed high which gave us lots of chances in behind.”

Ten Hag hailed Garnacho’s influence on the team. “He’s progressing very well and we are very pleased with this. His contribution today was huge, his runs, his dribbles. It’s attractive as well for the audience. Obviously, we want to show something. I think well-deserved penalties.”

The 54-year-old coach also spoke about Rashford and remarked that the Englishman is now becoming more of a threat during matches.

“He’s {Rashford] good in the game, good in the team. It shows the team spirit. Bruno took the first but we have more very good penalty takers. In this moment he is good, in the team, and he is a threat.”

"We have to put pressure on the teams above us!" Erik ten Hag on Man Utd's 2-0 win over Everton and moving forward… 🎙️ @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/sV5zCm58EU — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 9, 2024

Up next for United is Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

