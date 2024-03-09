Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United have decided to buy new left-back in the summer



Manchester United have reportedly decided to buy a new left-sided full-back when the summer transfer window opens.

Initially, it was thought that the centre-back position was the main area of the backline which United were keen on strengthening.

This term, injuries to key defenders have hindered the team from nailing down a consistent run of results and performances.

Diogo Dalot remains the only first-team defender not to have picked up a physical setback.

With the future of the likes of Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof far from secure, central defence has widely been tipped to be the main priority for United.

However, according to Romano, the left-back role will also be addressed by the club.

At the moment, Erik ten Hag has no senior and fit left-back available for selection. Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are currently out with long-term injuries.

Shaw has missed large parts of the campaign and has been in and out of the treatment room. The Englishman has only managed 15 appearances across all competitions.

Malacia has yet to play even a single minute of action this term.

The Dutchman got injured during pre-season and suffered an undisclosed setback during his recovery. Ten Hag recently expressed doubts about whether Malacia will at all feature for United before the season draws to a close.

Shaw is also very unlikely to play competitively before the campaign ends. Ten Hag will almost certainly have to see out the rest of the season with no natural left-back.

Lindelof has been mandated to occupy that position in the meantime. Sofyan Amrabat can also play there but much like Lindelof, is not really effective.

According to Romano, “Manchester United have already planned months ago to bring in a new left back in the summer.”

“Expected to be a young one, an important player.”

“Shortlist to be decided once board structure will be completed but Manchester United will go for LB, no matter what happens with Malacia.”

The upcoming window is gradually shaping up to be a pivotal one in United’s history.

