Facundo Pellistri continues to show positive signs despite Granada suffering late loss vs. Real Sociedad



Manchester United loanee Facundo Pellistri played all 90 minutes as his side, Granada, conceded two late goals to suffer a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad.

Pellistri completed a loan exit from Old Trafford to the La Liga outfit Granada in search of guaranteed first-team minutes and a more prominent role than the one he had under Erik ten Hag.

He has so far made five appearances in Spain’s top flight and has one goal and as many assists.

Pellistri has had mixed fortunes so far at Granada. He has done well in some instances such as the game against Barcelona but other times, he has struggled.

He was not very good during Granada’s previous clash vs. Villareal – a game in which they were beaten 5-1.

Yet again, Alexander Medina’s men suffered a loss. They took the lead just 20 minutes into proceedings via Myrto Uzuni, who found the back of the net from the penalty spot.

It was Pellistri who won the penalty.

Sociedad’s talisman Umar Sadiq restored parity just 12 minutes later to give his side an avenue back into the game. Granada however restored their lead just before the interval through Uzuni yet again.

The match carried on and it seemed like Granada would get back to winning ways but Sociedad had other ideas. Two goals in the 80th and 85th minutes respectively from Robin Le Normand and Andre Silva piled further misery onto them.

The result has left Granada in 19th place, 10 points adrift of Celta Vigo in 17th and just five points above Almeria who are firmly at the bottom.

Pellistri started on the right side of a 4-4-2 formation.

During the time he was on the pitch, the Uruguayan managed only 36 touches of the ball. He attempted to find his teammates with 17 passes. 11 of these found their intended targets. Pellistri had a personal pass accuracy of 65%.

Just one was a key pass.

The winger tried to ping two long balls but none was successful.

He managed one on-target shot. He also blocked two shots. The United loanee embarked on three dribbles and completed just one.

Defensively, Pellistri was solid. He won six of the 10 ground duels he delved into. He was required to contest three challenges in the air but was outdone on two occasions.

The 22-year-old won three tackles.

Pellistri will undoubtedly be looking to make a bigger impact next weekend when Granada come up against Mallorca.

