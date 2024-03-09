Gary Neville identifies two “critical” fixtures that could determine Erik ten Hag’s Man United fate



Gary Neville has named upcoming games against Liverpool in the FA Cup and Premier League respectively as the two fixtures that could determine Erik ten Hag’s fate as Manchester United boss.

Ten Hag is currently under intense pressure and his long-term future at United is looking increasingly uncertain.

The Red Devils are currently on a run of two consecutive Premier League losses after defeats at the hands of Fulham and Manchester City respectively.

It has been suggested that new club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe may make a managerial change come the end of the season, as he seeks to kickstart his reign on a clean slate.

Already, United have been linked to the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Thiago Motta, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter.

Ten Hag is facing an uphill battle to keep his job and urgently needs to mastermind an upturn in performances and results if he’s to have any chance of continuing in the Old Trafford dugout.

According to Neville who spoke on The Overlap Fan Debate for Sky Sports, Ten Hag will have a strong claim to stay if he can avoid losses against Liverpool.

United face Jurgen Klopp’s men next Sunday in the quarter-final of the FA Cup before taking on the Merseyside outfit yet again a few weeks later on April 7.

Neville said, “I don’t get the impression that Sir Dave Brailsford or Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Dan Ashworth are the type of people who won’t be doing their jobs now, planning and seeing what’s available. I’m not saying they’ve made a decision, I can’t believe they wouldn’t be sounding out.”

“For me for Ten Hag what’s critical, I remember two games under David Moyes and Ole, City and Liverpool – and we’ve got Liverpool at home twice, I think those games can be your friend or massive enemy. If you’re losing at home to Liverpool, away at Liverpool is bad but you’ve only got a couple of thousand United fans in the corner.”

“When you’ve got 73,000 in that stadium against Liverpool twice, if Liverpool come and do us, I do think them games are defining – the season is (could be) over.”

Neville added, “If we beat Liverpool in the cup, the atmosphere will be electric it’ll be amazing, if we do alright against Liverpool in the league – it’s a big ask – I think they are games that can give us impetus and give Ten Hag a lift.”

The former defender warned that should United be beaten by Liverpool, the season would almost certainly be over and it would likely spell the end for Ten Hag.

