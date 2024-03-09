Jose Mourinho to bare it all regarding his Man United managerial stint on Netflix



Despite a poor sophomore season, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag continues to remain in the job partly due to the goodwill he built up in his debut campaign.

The Dutchman employed a clearly discernible style of play and ensured the team returned to Europe’s premier competition while more importantly, he ended the club’s six-year trophy drought by clinching the Carabao Cup.

The last manager to win that trophy was Jose Mourinho, who also began in breathtaking fashion. He led United to a League Cup and Europa League double in his first season.

In his second year, the team finished second, which Mourinho has described as his biggest-ever achievement, and took the team to the final of the FA Cup.

Mourinho’s tumultuous United stint

But with United struggling to qualify for the Champions League, he was shown the door in his third season in charge after the club failed to back him in the previous summer. Where have we heard that recently?

Incidentally, United sat sixth and 11 points adrift of fourth place during his sacking, and the current team are in the same exact situation which is a worrying sign for Ten Hag.

Plenty of the problems that the Portuguese faced are still prevalent to this day and that is why it is exciting to learn that Portuguese is going to bare it all on his Netflix documentary which will chart his 25-year career in management.

The Manchester Evening News revealed that the four-part series will also include his tumultuous two-and-half year reign at Old Trafford.

Bare it all on Netflix

The former Porto and Real Madrid manager has in the past revealed tidbits of information regarding his Manchester stint and with Netflix paying him a lot, expect a lot more candour.

Back in January, the former United boss was quoted as saying, “I’ll start shooting my documentary on Netflix. I’ll say things that will only be known there because they pay me well! And you’ll know that I’m a total lunatic.”

This is sure to be a spicy affair and more than a few skeletons could tumble out of the cupboard. It is due to be released in January 2025.

Mourinho recently lost his job at AS Roma and was even reportedly eyeing a return to Old Trafford under INEOS but so far, no decision on the managerial position at the club has been taken.