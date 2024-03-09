Kobbie Mainoo reminds me of Bastian Schweinsteiger: Wayne Rooney



Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Despite the three points, the performance levels were once again poor with the two highest-earners at the club letting Erik ten Hag down this time.

Casemiro’s form has been a concern since the season started and he does not look apt for the manager’s current fascination with high transitions.

His injury in the first half of the campaign prompted the manager to throw Kobbie Mainoo into the deep end and the academy ace has come out with shining colours.

Mainoo’s breakthrough

From an impressive debut at a raucous Goodison Park, to being the best midfielder at the club with the Brazilian also on the pitch, the 18-year-old has come a long way.

The academy sensation picked up the goal of the month award for his Fergie time winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month and his form has already triggered an international tug of war between England and Ghana for his services.

There are murmurs of a potential European Championship call-up with Gareth Southgate keeping an eye on the England U19 international.

He always seems to have an extra second on the ball and even under pressure, he invariably makes the right decision which is rare to see at this age.

Mainoo’s form has impressed United’s all-time top-scorer Wayne Rooney as well, who has found resemblances between the youngster’s playing style and that of his former United teammate and World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger.

“I think he’s incredible for such a young age, with the maturity he’s shown,” Rooney told TNT Sports. “When you see any young players come into the first team they’re normally a bit raw or play off the cuff.

Huge compliment

“He reminds me of a young Bastian Schweinsteiger with how he plays, and he always seems to make the right decisions. He has a very bright future.”

An eight-time Bundesliga winner and one-time Champions League winner with Bayern Munich, the German’s energy and ability to slot into any midfield role made him a global superstar.

However, his legs had given way by the time he landed in Manchester but he still did win an FA Cup with the Red Devils and remains a keen supporter of the club.

Mainoo’s comparison with such a legend of the game highlights what a prospect the club have on their hands and they are desperate to keep him at the club with talks ongoing regarding a contract extension.