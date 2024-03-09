Leny Yoro: Interest in Man United target intensifies as more clubs join transfer race



Interest in Lille defender and reported Manchester United defensive target Leny Yoro is mounting up.

The centre-back position is an area of the pitch United are eager to strengthen as the summer transfer window approaches.

This season, multiple members of Erik ten Hag’s backline have been ruled out of action and missed several games due to injuries.

Diogo Dalot is the only defender on the club’s payroll who has yet to suffer a physical setback this term.

In addition to this, there is uncertainty over the long-term future of stars like Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

Varane and Evans are set to become free agents at the end of the campaign unless they can agree terms over new deals or contract extensions with the club. Maguire and Lindelof on the other hand are some of the players who could be sold if United were to receive enticing offers.

In addition to Yoro, the Red Devils have also been linked to the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio, Marc Guehi and Edmond Tapsoba, just to mention a few names.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Real Madrid had dropped out of the race to sign the impressive Yoro.

It was stated that United and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain were the two clubs left to battle it out for the 18-year-old’s services.

However, according to Spanish publication Fichajes, Los Blancos are still seemingly keen on landing Yoro.

Even more worrying from United’s point-of-view is that there appears to be more outfits now pursuing the Lille man.

“The competition for Lille’s talented 17-year-old centre-back, Leny Yoro, has intensified with the inclusion of Real Madrid in the race for his signature, thus joining other big European clubs such as Manchester United, PSG Liverpool, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, who had also expressed their interest in this promising French defender.”

“Yoro has attracted the attention of elite teams since his notable emergence into Ligue 1, leading to speculation about a possible transfer next summer. Madrid, known for its investment in young talent in recent years, is looking to secure Yoro’s services and compete to acquire one of the most promising defensive prospects of the moment.”

The newspaper adds that Yoro’s final price will be decided by how well he performs from now until when the season draws to a close.

