Man United set to miss out on Michael Edwards as he closes in on Liverpool return



Manchester United are looking increasingly likely to miss out on transfer and recruitment expert Michael Edwards, who is reportedly edging closer to making a return to Liverpool.

Following confirmation that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had completed his 27.7% partial investment into United, all attention turned towards putting in place the right structure that will oversee the radical overhaul of the club’s sporting operations.

Already, United secured the services of Omar Berrada from city rivals Manchester City.

Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth is understood to be INEOS’ top target for a maiden sporting director role at Old Trafford. Negotiations remain ongoing with the Magpies, who placed their executive on gardening leave in direct response to United making a formal approach for him.

Dougie Freedman of Crystal Palace has been mentioned to be in the running for a head of recruitment position at the club, with Southampton’s Jason Wilcox being tipped to come in as technical director.

Edwards was one of the individuals INEOS and Ratcliffe were thought to be keen on while they were assessing which individuals to pursue for top jobs at United.

In January, it was relayed that Ratcliffe’s move for Edwards failed because of the transfer expert’s hefty wage demands, which were deemed too unrealistic

Recently, a report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that the Red Devils have held talks with Ludonautics, the sports advisory and statistical analysis business run by Liverpool’s former Director of Research Dr Ian Graham and Edwards.

When Edwards left Liverpool in the summer of 2022 after his contract expired, it’s believed he turned down multiple job offers in favour of working at Ludonautics, where he is a non-executive director.

David Ornstein previously reported that Liverpool had contacted Edwards to explore the possibility of him returning to Anfield to lead a new sports project now that Jurgen Klopp is set to leave. However, he turned them down.

Ornstein has now given an update and indicated that Liverpool bosses kept pushing and seem to have made a breakthrough in their efforts to convince Edwards to come back.

“Michael Edwards is close to agreeing a senior role with Fenway Sports Group, which would include the former Liverpool executive taking oversight of the club’s football operations. Liverpool are in the midst of a huge transition following manager Jurgen Klopp’s decision to step aside this summer, with his closest staff also scheduled to leave and sporting director Jorg Schmadtke already having departed.”

“If Edwards accepts FSG’s offer, the sporting director position is expected to be filled by Richard Hughes, whose exit as Bournemouth technical director was confirmed on Wednesday.”

“FSG targeted Edwards to spearhead the restructure — floating the idea of him occupying a top job at Liverpool or inside the ownership group — but he initially turned down the opportunity. However, the US group continued its pursuit and Edwards is now on course to join in a far broader capacity that encompasses Liverpool, rather than specifically returning to Anfield.”

Ornstein adds that while a deal is not yet complete, a definitive resolution is likely to be found early next week.

Interestingly, The Athletic note that Edwards has always been adamant that he is no longer interested in becoming a sporting director. His wish has always been to have a wider scope that would allow him to empower other club chiefs and those tasked with the day-to-day responsibilities of running a club.

This could also explain why he never really came close to joining United and becoming part of Ratcliffe’s regime.

