Man United’s Scott McTominay at risk of losing nearly £1m invested in failed business



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is reportedly at risk of losing about £1m that he had invested in a business owned by his partner’s father.

According to The Sun, the United man pumped in a huge sum of money to Fortress Capital Partners – a business that went bust last year.

It’s understood that the firm is operated by McTominay’s partner, Cameron Reading and her father, Ashley.

The newspaper reveals that Fortress Capital Partners owes up to £18million to multiple investors.

It borrowed from these investors and lent it out at higher interest rates.

“The Readings also splashed out millions on luxury investment properties in the UK, Dubai and Spain. McTominay, 27, lent Fortress £1million to buy one in Portugal.”

“The Scottish midfielder now stands to get back just £100,000 after administrators confirmed investors are expected to get just 10p of every £1 they put in.”

The Sun adds that McTominay’s partner, who is popularly known as “Cam”, has angered some investors by sharing her luxurious lifestyle on social media despite owing the firm around £1.2million.

The newspaper relays that a source told them, “There is a photo of Cam blowing a kiss with a glass of Champagne at a Claridge’s hotel room with Scott. It really rubs salt in the wound for those of us who’ve lost our life savings or face losing their homes.”

“There’s another pic from Instagram of Ashley, his wife, Cam and her sister. They always seemed to be going on holiday. At one point, they were in Dubai for months and months.”

It’s believed that Cam was forced to sell assets in Dubai and Spain to help settle the arrears.

The Sun notes that McTominay’s agent was contacted for comment on the matter. The Scotland international was in action for United as the Red Devils managed to beat Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

First-half penalty goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford proved to be enough as United got back to winning ways.

