Manchester United 2-0 Everton: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 this lunchtime at Old Trafford. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7.5 -Looked solid and made a brave save early in the game which may have changed the course of the game.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Decent performance but nothing outstanding.

Raphael Varane 5 – Some sloppy passing and poor positioning, especially early on.

Jonny Evans 7 – Also seemed a bit shaky early on in places but improved. Made a couple of good blocks and interceptions. United’s best defender in the match. Again.

Victor Lindelof 5 – Really isn’t a left back, is he? But he’s fairly willing and could even have scored with a nice curler near the end of the first half and a poke-in on the hour. Gave away poor free kick around the hour mark.

Casemiro 2 – Horrible passing, diving in with two-footed challenges again, including one that was dangerously close to being given as a penalty. A really poor performance from the Brazilian.

Kobbie Mainoo 7 – Competent, got forward well, kept things simple, good link-up play.

Bruno Fernandes 7.5 – An absolutely phenomenal pass to Rashford in the first half and a coolly taken penalty. Played a suicide pass in his own box in the first half, but got away with it.

Scott McTominay 5 – Pretty anonymous other than a couple of good runs and one decent pass to Rashford.

Alejandro Garnacho 8.5 – Almost unplayable. Drew two penalties and looked dangerous every time he got the ball.

Marcus Rashford 5 – Very quiet other than the penalty. Workrate shocking. It’s all very well publishing things saying you bleed Man United, but actions speak louder than words.

Substitutes:

Sofyan Amrabat 6 – Looked fairly solid.

Antony 6 – Not enough time to make much impact.

Willy Kambwala 6 – No time to make an impact.

Manager Erik ten Hag 5 – Why is Evans RCB and Varane LCB when the former’s left foot is infinitely better than the latter’s? Why not play Dalot LB and Lindelof RB, for similar reasons? What position was McTominay playing at all? Only Ten Hag knows.