Manchester United must do these three things to come out on top against Everton

Manchester United take on Everton this Saturday lunchtime, looking to bounce back from two consecutive Premier League defeats against Fulham and Manchester City.

The Red Devils enjoy a strong record against the Toffees as they are unbeaten in 11 years against the side at Old Trafford.

Both sides are desperate for the win as United aim to hang onto the coat tails of Aston Villa and Tottenham for the Champions League spots and Everton aim to beat the drop.

Managed by Sean Dyche, Everton will approach the game in a classic 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1 formation and sit in deep, looking to hurt Erik ten Hag’s side on the break.

Expect United to have plenty of the ball but the big question is whether they can break down a well-organised side and getting an early goal will be essential. Here are some battles that the Mancunian side will need to come out on top of if they are to get the three points.

Match Everton’s midfield legs

The United midfield has been poor all season and players such as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have looked well off the pace of the Premier League. If United’s Brazilian midfielder is left alone against the power of Amadou Onana, James Garner or Abdoulaye Doucouré, the Red Devils will be in trouble.

Kobbie Mainoo is a must, as he normally is these days, to provide support to Casemiro.

Sofyan Amrabat had a disastrous cameo against Manchester City last Sunday, gifting Erling Haaland a late goal, however he will run and run for the team. Therefore, he could be an option to match Dyche’s midfield energy.

Don’t leave massive space between the midfield and defence

Sadly, most United fans can probably predict what might happen this lunchtime. The Red Devils will have 65% plus of the ball, fail to score and Everton will launch a Dyche-ball rapid counter that catches out United’s sleeping defence.

One way to avoid this is to be on guard against Everton’s fast breaks. It is clear what they will do. Once recovering the ball, it will go out to Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison on the wings and they will launch a rapid counter.

It is a clever strategy on an open Old Trafford pitch, where the home team have been caught out time and time again in transition.

Ten Hag’s men will need to find a balance between committing players forward in search of goals and maintaining discipline not to be undone on the break.

Exploit Ashley Young’s lack of pace with Alejandro Garnacho

United should aim to take advantage of the pace mismatch that will be on show if Ashley Young lines up at right back for the Toffees.

Young was a good servant for the club, playing 261 times and will no doubt have a warm welcome as per usual.

However, he is 38 years old and Garnacho is electric when in full flight.

The ball must go out to the young Argentine early and regularly to test the veteran right back and hopefully give United some early chances to punish the Liverpudlian side.