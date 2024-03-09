Manchester United target Chris Rigg is happy to stay at Sunderland for now

Sunderland’s teenage sensation, Chris Rigg, wants to stay at the club despite interest from teams such as Manchester United.

The 16 year old has played 12 games and scored two goals for the Mackems this campaign.

It had been reported that United had pulled out of a deal to sign the talented attacking midfielder last year due to Sunderland’s high asking price of £3m.

However, the Red Devils have maintained an interest in the player as they have continued to scout him and it has been relayed by The Peoples Person that United, alongside numerous other European giants, have not given up hope of luring the player away before he signs professional terms at the Stadium of Light.

However the Sunderland Echo report that both the club and the player are delighted to continue working together for the foreseeable future.

The North-East outlet claims that “Rigg and Sunderland have an agreement in principle for the Hebburn-born player to sign professional terms when he turns 17 on June 18 – but until the deal is signed, the midfielder could be poached by clubs higher up the food chain”.

Despite interest “Rigg’s camp has taken the view that it is better to play first-team football rather than moving from the North East only to play under-21s football and potentially stagnate. Rigg was handed his first senior start for the club against Leicester City in the Championship on Tuesday evening at the Stadium of Light”.

Sunderland’s interim head coach, Mike Dodds, has also claimed that Riggs would be wise to stay where he is in the meantime.

“If you’re a young footballer, Sunderland is probably one of the most attractive clubs in the country because what they have shown is bravery and a willingness to play young players”.

“So if you’re Chris Rigg you are in the right place at the right time and what will be will be. If he leaves the club that will be his decision and if he stays at the football club the great”.

If the player continues to progress as he has been, his future will most likely be a way from Sunderland but if he continues to get regular first team action, it is hard to see him pushing for an exit just yet.

What is for sure is that United and a whole host of European giants will continue to monitor the young man’s progress with eagle-eyed attention.