

Manchester United Women have beaten Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0 away in the quarter final of the FA Cup.

United took the lead following a corner. Turner rose to head it goalwards from Zelem’s corner but it was dealt with by Brighton. It came back out to Zelem who whipped it back in with her left foot and Turner headed it in.

A lovely bit of skill from Malard almost led to United’s second but her volleyed shot was well saved by Baggaley.

Moments later she controlled the ball well again on the edge of the box but set up Parris who slotted it in for two.

A corner for Brighton conceded by Naalsund, who was having a good game, was easily dealt with by United as Earps rose and strongly punched it away.

United were enjoying themselves down south and as the fourth official indicated four minutes at the end of the first half, United got their third.

United started the second half much as the first had ended. Katie Zelem with a lovely through ball to pick out Garcia, then Naalsund picked out the run of Malard through the middle who forced a great save from Baggaley.

Chance after chance for United and Malard found herself one on one with Baggaley but again the former Red pulled off a good save.

It was Naalsund who made it four, the Seagulls never cleared their lines following a corner and Naalsund to the left of the area smashed it past Baggaley.

It was a professional performance from United who comfortably go into the hat for the semi-final draw.

There, they will face either Leicester City, the winner of Everton vs Chelsea or the winner of Spurs vs Man City.

Team: Earps, Blundell, Le Tissier, Turner, Riviere (Evans 77), Naalsund, Zelem, Toone, Garcia, Parris (Williams 77), Malard (Guerrero 77)

