Pictures: Jadon Sancho scores wondergoal during Borussia Dortmund’s clash vs. Werder Bremen



Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho scored a stunning goal for Borussia Dortmund during their Bundesliga meeting with Werder Bremen.

Sancho re-joined Dortmund in January for a second spell in an effort to escape his troubles at Old Trafford.

The player was involved in a bitter public spat with Erik ten Hag. The two could not solve their issues amicably and so a decision was made to let the Englishman go and play his football elsewhere.

He has however not enjoyed the fairytale return he envisioned back at Signal Iduna Park.

Sancho has had mixed fortunes back in Germany. He has shown great promise in some instances and signs of the great player he once was before completing a transfer to United.

On the other hand, he has largely been disappointing and unimpactful. Dortmund boss Edin Terzic recently admitted that he always knew Sancho would struggle once he came back.

Terzic indicated that the sheer amount of games the forward missed out on would undoubtedly affect his ability to attain match rhythm as quickly as he would have desired.

Nevertheless, Terzic kept faith with the United loanee and included him in his starting XI to face Werder Bremen.

Sancho was part of an attacking line also consisting of Donyell Malen and Niclas Füllkrug. Julian Brandt was given the license to play just behind the striker.

Malen opened the scoring just 21 minutes into proceedings to set Dortmund on their way.

However, it was Sancho’s goal that really caught the eye. The 23-year-old found himself on the left with just his man to beat and acres of space to run into.

He expertly beat his man with a combination of some fine piece of skill and an injection of pace before running around the defender and breaking into the box.

Sancho then wrapped his foot around the ball from what seemed like a tight angle and expertly guided the ball into the back of the net, well beyond the reach of the goalkeeper.

It was a hugely impressive goal that will hopefully give Sancho some much-needed confidence to finally kick on and start producing the goods on a regular basis for Dortmund.

It’s certainly in everyone’s best interests that his loan spell works out and goes as smoothly as possible.

