Raphael Varane, Casemiro’s Everton display proving INEOS’ summer transfer stance right



Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League after a chastening couple of weeks, getting the better of Everton 2-0 on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag picked the same team that lost so miserably to Manchester City and despite the three points at Old Trafford, the performance was dire.

The Dutchman has Alejandro Garnacho to thank as the Argentine won both penalties in the first half with his tricky feet which skipper Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted.

However, the team continues to look like they have hardly trained together and they struggled to play out from the back each time they attempted to do so.

Sloppy with the ball

They were so sloppy that they ended the game with a passing success rate of only 81 percent, lower than their opponents who were woeful up front.

Mispasses galore allowed the Toffees to have 23 shots in the game and if it was a more clinical side, things could have gone awry for the Red Devils.

Both former Real Madrid stars, Casemiro and Raphael Varane were poor with the ball and it was another example as to why the club need to move on from them.

The Frenchman’s passing is not his strongest suit and he struggles even more when playing as the left-sided centre-back. Jonny Evans is much more accomplished in that position.

Why the manager kept playing in that fashion, only he will know. The clean-sheet will vindicate his stance but it made for uncomfortable viewing.

Former Real Madrid stars far from secure

As for the Brazilian, it is alarming to think that this was the same player who came in and dominated in the Premier League last term.

The 32-year-old looks shot and keeps diving in when it is not needed to avoid tracking back. And his passing was poor, ending the encounter with only 76 percent success rate.

Both are the highest earners at the club and their performances have been far from good this campaign. INEOS are looking at trimming the wage bill and both are in danger.

Recently, it was insinuated by Thierry Henry that Real Madrid always sell players at the right time. Saturday was the perfect example of why this remains true.