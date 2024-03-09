Sean Dyche confirms Everton’s transfer stance on Jarrad Branthwaite amid heavy Man United links



Everton boss Sean Dyche has confirmed that his side are not at all interested in selling star defender Jarrad Branthwaite who is of interest to Manchester United.

The centre-back position is understood to be an area of the pitch Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to strengthen ahead of the summer transfer window.

This season, injuries to multiple members of the backline have prevented the Red Devils from nailing down a consistent run of results and performances.

At the moment, the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are all sidelined with different physical setbacks.

Diogo Dalot is the only United defender not to have picked up an injury this term.

Already, United have been linked to the likes of Leny Yoro, Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio, Edmond Tapsoba, Marc Guehi and of course Branthwaite.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Everton, who are seemingly aware of the mounting interest in their player from bigger clubs, have identified a replacement in Sunderland’s Dan Ballard.

However, according to manager of the Merseyside club Sean Dyche, the Toffees are intent on holding on to Branthwaite.

Ahead of Everton’s clash against United at Old Trafford on Saturday, Dyche said, “We don’t want to sell any good players. It’s as simple as that and he’s proven to be a very good player. We’re not in the business of trying to sell players.”

“You only sell players if you have to sell players or there’s a problem. There’s no problem, therefore I’m just hoping we don’t need to sell players. At the minute, we certainly don’t so we will see.”

Dyche revealed that he immediately knew Branthwaite was special from the first time he saw him play.

“What I saw of him, I liked. When the timing was right, I thought ‘go on then, go and enjoy it, go and have a go’. I didn’t have to say anything to him, just go and play.”

“He’s adapted well. There are things he still needs to work on, but you unravel a player slowly, you can’t just fast-track everything into them and say ‘that’s it’.So while he’s developing nicely and while he’s learning, sometimes the hardest thing is not to coach at all when you just step away and go ‘no, no, you’re fine, you keep doing what you’re doing’. There’s the odd little team, tactical pointers, but I’m not breaking it down every game and saying ‘you’ve got to do this, you’ve got to do that’. Let him naturally learn as he develops.”

Dyche added that Branthwaite has been learning from his more senior teammates, Micheal Keane and James Tarkowski.

Amidst all this, The Mirror state that United “feel Branthwaite could have a bright future” at the club.

It’s believed that the 20-time English champions “feel they can sign” the 21-year-old this summer, because of Everton’s precarious situation with regard to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

United bosses are of the opinion that the Goodison Park outfit cannot turn down an enticing offer as it would go a long way in improving their financial shape.

