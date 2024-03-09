Three storylines to whet the appetite for Man United’s Saturday lunchtime match versus Everton

Manchester United welcome Everton to Old Trafford today hoping to halt a two game losing streak in the league.

The top four, or even five, appear to be slipping out of reach as they are 11 points behind Aston Villa in fourth and six behind Tottenham Hotspur. However, the North London side have a game in hand.

The Toffees are even more desperate for the points as they sit 16th and only five points above the drop zone.

In one of the classic English fixtures, Saturday afternoon’s match will be the 213th played between the two North West teams.

Here are some of the discussion points to mull over before lunchtime.

Can United maintain wonderful record versus Everton?

The Red Devils have a great record of late against the team from Goodison Park. In the last 20 matches in all competitions, United have only lost two of those matches and both were away from home.

United have won 12 of the matches and drawn the other six. The last time they lost at home to the Toffees was in 2013, when David Moyes was beaten by his former side by a Bryan Oviedo goal.

However, the Blues did pick up two draws against United at Old Trafford in 2021 in the league, a 3-3 and 1-1 tie.

According to the BBC, United will be looking to pick up their “41st Premier League victory against Everton, which would be an outright record for the most wins by one club against another in the division”.

Will James Garner come back to haunt his old side?

It is safe to say that the Red Devils have had their fair share of midfield problems in this campaign. Kobbie Mainoo made his Premier League debut at Goodison in November and has been the club’s stand-out performer but that is as good as it has been.

Sofyan Amrabat has been a massive disappointment and last season’s stalwarts Christian Eriksen and Casemiro do not look like they can match the pace of the league anymore.

That is why it is even tougher to see academy product, James Garner, playing so well just down the M62.

Garner has been an integral part of the Toffees’ team in this campaign with 30 appearances in all competitions with two goals to his name. The 22 year old will certainly be aiming to make his mark on the match at his old stomping ground.

Can Marcus Rashford score his goal versus Everton from open play?

When you consider the great record the Englishman has versus the top six sides, it is hard to imagine why the academy product has struggled against Everton.

The 26 year old has only scored two goals in 17 matches against them and both have been penalties, including an effort from the spot in this season’s game at Goodison.

The striker was declared fit for the match and in spite of being in horrible form, he showed what he is capable of with a world class strike at the Etihad last week.

Sadly, that was about his only positive contribution of the match as he fluffed two much easier chances that would have extended the Red Devils’ lead on the day had he been more clinical.

Old Trafford will be hoping that the attacker brings his shooting boots today.