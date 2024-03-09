Three things we learned as Manchester United ease past Everton in 2-0 win



Manchester United hosted Everton at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag and his players undoubtedly desperate to get back to winning ways.

Heading into the match, United were on a run of two consecutive Premier League losses against Fulham and Manchester City respectively.

Ten Hag has been under increasing pressure and nothing short of three points against the Toffees would have been ideal.

He started Andre Onana in goal. In defence, Ten Hag gave the nod to Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay formed the midfield trio. In the absence of Rasmus Hojlund once more, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were deployed as United’s primary frontmen.

Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Everton.

Garnacho electric

Garnacho was easily United’s best performer vs. Sean Dyche’s men, especially in the opening 45 minutes.

The Red Devils headed into the break with a two-goal advantage, largely due to his exploits in attack. The Argentine played on the right wing, where he seems to be far more effective and dangerous.

Garnacho won an early penalty for his side when he was illegally brought down inside the Everton box by James Tarkowski. His silky and quick feet were simply too much for the defender whose tackle was too late and ill-timed. It only served to bring down the United man, who certainly didn’t need a second invitation to hit the floor.

Fernandes shed first blood from the spot-kick to send United on their way.

Minutes later, Garnacho was at it again. This time, he received the ball and drove at the Everton goal. He skipped past a few challenges from the likes of Amadou Onana and other rival players. However, Ben Godfrey got stuck in and stomped on the 19-year-old’s foot and fouled him. The referee rightly awarded a second penalty kick.

This time, Rashford took up the mantle and easily slotted the ball past a helpless Jordan Pickford who could only watch as United grabbed their second of the match.

Garnacho is now the first-ever United player to win two penalties in a Premier League game – evidence of just how hard Everton found it to contain him.

2 – Alejandro Garnacho is the first ever @ManUtd player to win two penalties in the same Premier League game, while it's also the first time the Red Devils have had two different penalty scorers in the first half of a PL game. Spotty. #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/KPDzcz64Fh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2024

Beyond his penalty wins, Garnacho was very good in his dribbling and attacking the spaces. He often gave Jarrad Branthwaite something to think about. On multiple occasions, the Everton defender resorted to last-ditch tackles or interceptions to stop the Carrington academy graduate.

The youngster even had a sight of goal. In the 54th minute, Fernandes set him through on goal in acres of space and with Pickford at his mercy. He however slightly overhit his shot and sent it over the bar.

Whenever required to contribute defensively, he did so diligently. He tracked back well and helped out Dalot. It’s easy to see why this season, Ten Hag has placed great trust in Garnacho.

When he was taken off, Garnacho was given a standing ovation by the Old Trafford faithful.

The most positive thing is that he is continuously improving and shouldering more responsibilities. The sky is the limit for him.

Casemiro concerns

One United star who didn’t cover themselves in glory was Casemiro. In the early stages of proceedings, he started very slowly and seemed to struggle with the pace of the match.

He easily gave away the ball to Everton two or three times in the opening few minutes even when not under pressure.

On one occasion, his giveaway inadvertently sent the Merseyside outfit on a counter-attack but fortunately, nothing came of it.

There was another moment in which Everton launched an attack. Casemiro had the chance to stop it but he dived in with a reckless challenge. He was evaded and completely taken out of that sequence of play. The result was that James Garner had a shot at the United goal but Onana kept it out. Amadou Onana attempted to score again from the rebound but he couldn’t hit the target.

United seemed to lack the cover and steel the Brazilian is required to inject in the middle of the park.

Ten Hag’s men appeared very loose defensively in open play and were at times lucky Everton lacked the quality to capitalise.

Casemiro was slightly better in the second half and was more settled but many will argue he shouldn’t even have been on the pitch after the interval.

The 32-year-old’s weaknesses especially in possession will undoubtedly worry a section of fans. These shortcomings were exposed by Everton and in the bigger games will look even more glaring.

Casemiro’s long-term future is one of the issues that INEOS will be looking to decide during the summer transfer window as uncertainty over his Old Trafford future looms. Performances like today won’t help his bid to stay at the club.

United still unconvincing despite the win

Despite securing the win and clinching all three points, United’s performance was far from convincing.

Very few questions if any, were answered about Ten Hag and his team. As it turned out, the two first-half penalty kicks were enough to emerge victorious but United could have scored more. Everton were woeful and were there for the taking if the Reds were up for it a bit more.

The second half just simply went on by with neither side really looking to grab the game by the scruff of the neck. It was simply a low-quality and dull affair although the most important thing remains that United got the win.

If the team’s display and how the players were set up are taken into account, then doubts still persist about Ten Hag and his ability to lead the team into the new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Even the manager’s substitutes were uninspiring and had little impact. Sofyan Amrabat and Antony came on for Mainoo and Garnacho. Willy Kambwala also replaced Evans in the dying embers of the fixture.

The upcoming FA Cup clash against Liverpool next Sunday will no doubt be a sterner test and will give a more accurate reflection of Ten Hag’s United side.

