Wayne Rooney disagrees with Erik ten Hag’s penalty policy in Man United victory over Everton



Wayne Rooney disagrees with the rotational penalty taker policy which saw both Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford score as Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 today.

In a game characterised by mistakes and sloppiness, two penalties won in the space of twenty-four minutes by the electric Alejandro Garnacho proved decisive in a crucial win that kept alive United’s hopes of Champions League qualification.

However, despite both penalties being won by the same player, they were, rather unusually, not taken by the same player.

Bruno Fernandes, United’s captain and regular spot kick taker, stepped up for the first penalty, calmly slotting it past Jordan Pickford’s left.

Then, after Garnacho once again dribbled into the Everton box and was fouled, Fernandes handed over responsibility for the second penalty to Marcus Rashford.

The 26-year-old forward then proved even more decisive than his captain, emphatically blasting the ball past Pickford’s right into the bottom corner.

This 2-0 lead was sufficient to give United a relatively comfortable win, with Everton never looking like they possessed the clinical touch to convert their chances into goals.

When pressed on the change in penalty takers in his post-match interview, Erik Ten Hag revealed it showed the “team spirit” that Fernandes entrusted Rashford with the responsibility of the second spot kick.

However, United legend Wayne Rooney rejected this policy in his role as pundit on TNT Sports.

“I’m sure he wouldn’t be saying that if [Rashford] had missed,” Rooney jokily remarked, before clarifying that he feels every club “should have one penalty taker” with no room for uncertainty. “If you’re the penalty taker, you take the penalty.”

It appears the rationale by Fernandes for relinquishing responsibility to Rashford was to give the English forward the confidence boost of a goal. A relatively ineffective performance after this penalty by Rashford suggests it did not have the intended effect.

Rooney revealed he “understood when a player is going through a bad period” the logic behind gifting them a penalty, but “only when the game is three or four-nil.” It is “very risky” to do so when the game is still in the balance, the former striker concluded.

