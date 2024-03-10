Bruno Fernandes calls Jonny Evans “Zidane” after another defensively sound display vs. Everton



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has not hidden his pleasure with Jonny Evans’ individual display against Everton on Saturday.

In the absences of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez due to injuries, Evans started at the heart of United’s defence alongside Raphael Varane.

The pairing of the two has been Erik ten Hag’s most utilized centre-back partnership this term.

United beat the Toffees 2-0 courtesy of two first-half penalty kicks by Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. Both penalties were won by the electric Alejandro Garnacho.

Also important to the victory was the backline.

Sean Dyche’s men asked some questions and each time, the defenders had an answer. Evans was a key part of this.

He produced four clearances, two interceptions and also blocked four shots. One of his blocks came about towards the end of the match right before he was taken off and replaced by Willy Kambwala.

The veteran defender was given a standing ovation by the Old Trafford faithful.

Evans was handed a one-year deal in the summer to effectively play the role of a placeholder in the squad but he has been amazing this season and exceeded expectations.

There is an argument to be made that he has been United’s best centre-half. He has been consistent and whenever called upon, has done a solid job. His leadership and experience have also been an added advantage for Ten Hag and his coaching staff.

The Northern Ireland international has made 24 appearances across all competitions and helped United keep seven clean sheets.

After the win against Everton, a delighted Evans took to social media to celebrate.

He posted a lovely picture of himself with his family alongside the caption, “Early Saturdays are my favourite.”

Fernandes replied in the comments section, “Jonny ZIDANE Evans.”

We may not see Evans performing roulettes and performing incredible stunts on the pitch like Zidane but most fans will undoubtedly be happy with his output.

The Carrington academy graduate is certainly playing his part in the team.

