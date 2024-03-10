Fabrizio Romano identifies “fantastic” Man United star loved by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS



Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS organisation are particularly enamoured of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho has shown great maturity this season and has taken great strides in his United career.

He is now a key member of the team and certainly one of the first names on the team sheet when Erik ten Hag is picking his team.

A testament to his progress, Garnacho is currently keeping the more experienced Antony out of the team.

The Argentine seems to have found his calling on the right wing, where he has proven to be very effective and almost unstoppable at times.

This was certainly the case on Saturday as United swept aside Everton in a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ goals were scored by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. Both were penalty kicks that were won by Garnacho.

In both instances, his silky and quick feet proved too much to handle for the Everton defenders.

When he was taken off, the 19-year-old received a standing ovation from the home support.

After the game, Erik ten Hag hailed Garnacho’s impact on the team and indicated that the forward still has so much more to give.

According to Romano, Garnacho is also admired by new United co-owner Ratcliffe.

The Italian journalist wrote in his daily briefing, “Man United feel like they have a fantastic player on their hands — both for now and for the future. They believe Garnacho still has lots of room for improvement and that his potential is huge.”

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS view players like Garnacho, and also Kobbie Mainoo, as crucial parts of the club’s long-term project.”

In the right environment and conditions, there’s no reason why Garnacho won’t continue improving and become the superstar his talent promises.

