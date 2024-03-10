FC Barcelona open the door for Jadon Sancho as Borussia Dortmund likely to step aside



Jadon Sancho’s loan move to Borussia Dortmund started on fire but it has petered out a bit since then.

Injury issues and inconsistency, the two factors that plagued his spell at Manchester United, have started rearing their head in Germany as well.

Therefore, a permanent move which was unlikely anyway due to the finances involved, is now pretty much certain to not go through.

As such, United will face a difficult situation in the summer with Sancho, especially if Erik ten Hag remains in charge.

However, as per El Nacional, an unexpected door could have opened for the Englishman in the form of FC Barcelona.

The report states that Barcelona are interested in the player with the Catalans reviving the talks they held with United in January, before Dortmund ultimately sealed the deal.

United could value Sancho at about €40 million, something which could be deemed affordable by Barcelona, as their financial situation would require them to buy distressed assets before unlocking their game.

Xavi reportedly was the main objection to the signing in January but with the manager set to depart in the summer, Sporting Director Deco and President Joan Laporta are looking to try again.

As for the player himself, the report states that Sancho is interested in becoming the “new Joao Felix”, wherein he arrives at Barcelona on loan after being rejected by his parent club but performs well and opens the door to a permanent move.

More than a proposed transfer fee, his wages are likely to prove to be a stumbling block, with Barcelona already burdened under the weight of deferred payments from the COVID era.

If their interest is concrete, then United could even put the possibility of a swap deal with Frenkie de Jong on the table, with the Dutchman also earning a king’s ransom.

It remains to be seen if United entertain another loan move for Sancho though, as with every year that ticks on his contract his value goes further down.

