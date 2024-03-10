Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley named Watford’s new manager

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that Manchester United’s playing style this season has failed to keep fans glued to their screens, be it during the live game itself or through highlight clips and the same old post-match analyses showcasing pundits disappointed with Erik ten Hag’s men.

Man United’s performance against Everton was no different.

The Theatre of Dreams crowd was certainly relieved to see the Red Devils bag all three points with a 2-0 win, but apart from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford’s spot-kicks, the hosts did little to excite the home support.

This term in particular, many United fans have instead looked to quench their thirst for football by taking a keen interest in former players.

The likes of James Garner – who was part of Everton’s lineup on Saturday – Teden Mengi, Tahith Chong, and Angel Gomes have all attracted fans’ attention with their performances.

Meanwhile, former United coaches Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town) and Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough) have earned praise for the way they’ve shown their tactical prowess in the Championship.

In that regard, another former United man has been handed the opportunity to display his coaching skills in England’s second tier.

Tom Cleverley has been named Watford’s interim head coach following the sacking of Valérien Ismaël.

The French coach’s contract was terminated after the Hornets’ home defeat to Coventry City. Watford have won just one of their last five league games, and find themselves in 13th position in the Championship table.

Now, Cleverley is facing an uphill task of sealing a playoffs position as Watford’s head coach.

The 34-year-old has been coaching Watford’s under-18 side after his retirement from playing in 2023. He moved to Vicarage Road from Everton in 2017.

United fans will certainly keep a special eye on Cleverly, who graduated from the club’s academy before winning the Premier League title in 2013.

He departed Old Trafford on a permanent basis in 2015. But as they say, once a red, always a red!