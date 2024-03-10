“He’s one who doesn’t stop”: Rio Ferdinand praises “infectious” Alejandro Garnacho after win vs. Everton



Rio Ferdinand has hailed Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho for another excellent individual display, this time against Everton on Saturday.

Garnacho was United’s main man as the Red Devils beat the Toffees 2-0 at Old Trafford.

First-half penalty goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were enough to seal the victory and ensure the team clinched all three points.

Both penalties were won by Garnacho.

For the first, his quick and silky feet proved too much to handle for James Tarkowski. For the other, Garnacho drove inside the box but was illegally stopped by Ben Godfrey inside the Everton box.

The young Argentine was unsurprisingly given a standing ovation by the home fans when he was taken off.

Erik ten Hag hailed him for his impact on the team and indicated that there is plenty more to come from him even as he continues to develop and find his strengths.

Ferdinand spoke on TNT Sports (via TBR) and waxed lyrical about the United winger.

The six-time Premier League winner said, “It’s refreshing to see. You have to credit Garnacho. He’s so elusive in those situations and he’s hard to pin down.”

“That’s what I loved about him; on and off the ball, he’s one who doesn’t stop and admire. He drives and runs from deep. It’s a clumsy tackle but he invites that.”

“I don’t think any of the players at the start of the season expected him to be the player he is now. I think they expected him to be an impact player off the bench.”

Ferdinand added, “The way he moves, he’s infectious. You look at Wayne, that was part of his game.”

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person noted that INEOS and new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe are big admirers of Garnacho.

