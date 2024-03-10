Kobbie Mainoo set to sign new and improved £60,000-a-week Man United contract



Manchester United have seemingly reached an agreement with Kobbie Mainoo’s camp over a new and improved deal to reward his progress in the team.

Mainoo has been one of the biggest success stories of United’s disappointing season.

The Red Devils have struggled to be consistent all term but Mainoo has been a shining light. He was impressive during pre-season and looked destined for a prominent role under Erik ten Hag.

However, an injury stopped him as he missed the opening months of the campaign. Since he returned to action in November, he has hardly put a foot wrong and has been one of United’s best performers despite still being very young.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye with his calm and composed displays, which have often made him stand out head and shoulders above most of his more senior and experienced teammates.

Mainoo was named United’s Player of the Month for January. He followed that up with the Premier League’s February Goal of the Month award for his fantastic winning strike against Wolves.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the club opened talks with the player to offer him a new deal and secure his long-term future.

According to The Sun, it seems that a breakthrough has been found and everything is set for Mainoo to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

“Kobbie Mainoo is in line for a treble-your-money pay rise – less than a year after he signed a new deal.”

“Manchester United plan to tear up the deal he signed earlier this season and hand him a £60,000-a-week contract.”

“Talks opened earlier this month about fresh terms that would see the young midfielder put out of bounds until June 2030.”

The newspaper adds, “United insiders insist the serious money will kick in over the lifetime of the new contract, but a deal which to treble his current pay will be sanctioned and signed off at the end of the season.”

Mainoo’s wages rose to £20,000-a-week a few months ago after he hit double figures in terms of appearances for the 20-time English champions.

His current contract is set to expire in 2027 but it speaks volumes about his potential and talent that United are not taking any chances and want to retain him for the foreseeable future.

The homegrown star and his teammates return to action next Sunday when they take on Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

