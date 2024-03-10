Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders could block Erik ten Hag from emotional Ajax return



Manchester United may have got all three points against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday but the performance was far from convincing.

United remain eight points behind Aston Villa in fourth albeit having played a game more and three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who have played two games less.

Considering the club’s recent form, fourth place looks out of the question. Manager Erik ten Hag is now hoping a fifth place finish is enough to ensure Champions League qualification but even that looks tricky.

Winning the FA Cup could mean securing a place in the Europa League but even that will be difficult with Liverpool the opponents in the quarterfinals.

EtH’s uncertain future

The Dutch manager’s future is on shaky grounds and INEOS are said to be looking at multiple options should they decide to move on from him at the end of the campaign.

Despite a chastening sophomore season, Ten Hag’s win record at United places him on top of all the managers that the club has employed in the past.

He will be hot property should INEOS move him on and previous reports had indicated Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax could swoop.

However as TeamTalk have now revealed, a return to his former club will not be very easy for the 54-year-old due to Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders also being a candidate for the job.

Jurgen Klopp has given a ringing endorsement of his number two, calling him “most influential” and “exceptional”, and with a summer departure already decided, no compensation will be be due.

“Ajax are keeping him (Ten Hag) in mind, with their recently appointed technical director Alex Kroes – who until recently was a shareholder in the agency that looks after the current Man Utd manager – adding Ten Hag to their shortlist of coaching targets.

EtH vs Lijnders

“Their approach would be solely dependent on Man Utd dismissing Ten Hag first, since they are not willing to pay compensation for the 54-year-old.

“They would not have to pay any compensation to appoint Lijnders instead, meanwhile, since he will be leaving Liverpool at the same time as Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

“Lijnders is ready for another attempt at being a head coach. Klopp recently backed him, saying: “Pep especially is ready – ready to manage a football team and he wants to do that as well, so that’s great.”

Losing out on an emotional return to a former Liverpool coach will be a huge blow if it ever comes down to that.