Man United target Jean-Clair Todibo involved in altercation with unhappy fans



Despite the much-needed three points against Everton, Manchester United’s performance was once again quite poor and the win was largely thanks to the inept finishing from the visitors.

The Toffees, who are yet to win a game in 2024, had 23 shots as compared to the hosts but still failed to trouble Andre Onana in goal.

United were lax in possession and struggled while playing out from the back each time with the club’s highest earners, Raphael Varane and Casemiro putting in disappointing shifts.

The Frenchman struggled with his passing playing as the left-sided centre-back and he is much more adept on the right, where he has played for most of his career.

Erik ten Hag will point to the clean-sheet as vindication for such a strange tactical tweak but the former Real Madrid defender has not looked as imperious with Lisandro Martinez not beside him.

New CB needed

His current deal ends in June and United opted not to trigger the one-year extension option and instead could go for a new deal on reduced wages.

The 30-year-old does have the option of heading to Saudi Arabia where a host of clubs are eager to secure his signature and whatever happens, the Red Devils need a long-term partner for the Argentine.

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester since the summer is Jean-Clair Todibo of OGC Nice, a club owned by INEOS, who are now the minority stakeholders at Old Trafford.

The former Barcelona star had been linked with quite a few clubs due to his impressive displays last season and in the first-half of the current campaign.

But Nice’s form has fallen off a cliff recently, and from leading Ligue 1 in autumn, the club are currently in fifth having lost seven of their last 12 games.

On Friday, they lost 2-1 at home to Montpellier, which prompted an angry response from the home faithful. The France international was the subject of chants from Nice ultras who have not been too impressed with the constant rumours emanating regarding the player’s future.

After the full-time whistle, Nice supporters sang: “If you’re not happy, leave the club,” towards the 24-year-old who also scored an unfortunate own goal in the game.

Altercation with fans

90min described the ugly post-match scenes and claimed an altercation between the player and the fans was avoided with club captain Dante taking Todibo away to the safety of the dressing room.

“As the players went over to clap the ultras in the home end, Todibo had to be pulled away by some of his teammates after approaching the stands in anger.

“He was then whistled and jeered before being dragged back towards the dressing room by club captain and centre-back partner Dante, while some fans tried to climb over the fences and confront Todibo on the pitch.”

More than the defence, it has been their lack of goals that has let Nice down. They have scored five times in the New Year. Fans will not be pleased if he ends up leaving in the summer considering defence has been their strong suit.

This latest spate could signal an end to the player’s stay in French Riviera and United could prosper using the INEOS connection.