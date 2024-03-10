Manchester United officially approach Crystal Palace for Dougie Freedman



Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday but their performance still left a lot to be desired.

This summer is shaping up to be a pivotal transfer window for United now that INEOS are on board as minority stakeholders and are leading the sporting affairs at the club.

To get things spot on, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is focussing on building a competent structure at the club first which has often let down the Red Devils since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

A new CEO in the form of Omar Berrada is on his way from bitter rivals Manchester City and is reportedly already conducting meetings even though he is on gardening leave.

New system being put in place

It is only a matter of time before Dan Ashworth becomes the new sporting director but Newcastle are making it hard, which has not impressed Sir Jim.

The structure also includes a recruitment head and technical director and The Peoples Person had relayed that the 20-time English league champions were planning an approach for Dougie Freedman as the head of recruitment.

He has done a commendable job at Crystal Palace despite their shoestring budget and Sir Alex Ferguson was said to have recommended the former Nottingham Forest manager for the role.

The likes of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze are some of the impressive coups pulled off by Freedman with all three linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

As reported by Football Insider on Sunday, the club have approached the Eagles with the legendary Scot said to be a driving force behind the deal.

Sir Alex pushing for Freedman

“Sir Alex Ferguson is pushing strongly for Man United to appoint Dougie Freedman as their new head of recruitment, sources have told Football Insider.

“United have made an approach to Freedman to become a recruitment chief working under a new regime headed by Dan Ashworth, who has an agreement in principle to be the new sporting director.”

Palace are not expected to stand in Freedman’s way.

The club are also said to be pursuing a deal for Jason Wilcox of Southampton with current technical director Darren Fletcher set to be reassigned to a new role.

Once the structure is in place, a call on the manager is expected to be taken along with the long-term and short-term futures of the club.