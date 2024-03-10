Manchester United target Joshua Kimmich reveals stance on potential transfer as contract ticks down



A huge rebuild is on the horizon for Manchester United and like with any large-scale operation, the club will have to look for bargains at some positions to invest heavily in others.

As such, expiring contracts and young players scouting becomes paramount, which is why United have been linked to Joshua Kimmich.

With the German’s contract expiring in 2025 and Bayern Munich in the midst of an upheaval, the upcoming summer could be a chance for United to sign a world-class talent at an acceptable price.

United’s interest in the player has been well-documented and now, the player himself has broken his silence on all the rumours.

Kimmich confirmed that his contract does expire in 2025 and till then, he wants to do his best for the club.

He raised hope for Bayern fans, saying he loves the club and the city but left the door open for a change of heart, adding the age-old cliche of “we will see what happens”.

Below are his comments in full (as per Fabrizio Romano)-

“My contract is still valid until 2025, I want to show my best for this club and then we will see what happens.

“For sure I’m happy here, I’m happy with the club and the city, of course.”

🔴👀 Kimmich on his future: "My contract is still valid until 2025, I want to show my best for this club and then we will see what happens". "For sure I'm happy here, I'm happy with club and city of course". pic.twitter.com/eQsTQoDJ3j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 10, 2024

United’s potential chase for Thomas Tuchel as their new manager could add an interesting wrinkle to this chase, as Kimmich has been mentioned as one player who has fallen out with him at Bayern.

Nonetheless, if there was even a hint that Bayern might be open to talking with club over Kimmich, United would miss a huge opportunity if they didn’t initiate contact.

For now, it looks like Kimmich’s focus is on ending the season in a respectable position, with his club still in the Champions League.

