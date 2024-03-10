Marc Guehi: Liverpool make contact as they aim to beat Man United to defensive target



Liverpool have reportedly established contact to explore the possibility of signing Crystal Palace defender and reported Manchester United target Marc Guehi.

Guehi is understood to be one of the top names on United’s wishlist as the club plots the reinforcement of their defensive department.

He’s not the only option under consideration as United have also been linked to other players such as Jarrad Branthwaite, Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio, Edmond Tapsoba and Leny Yoro, just to mention a few other names.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that United will likely have to ward off significant competition from Liverpool to land Guehi.

Palace have already started identifying replacements for their star defender as it looks increasingly clear he is set for a big-money exit when the summer transfer window opens.

The Eagles are said to want nothing short of £50m to let him go.

Dan Ashworth, who is the leading candidate to become United’s sporting director, is thought to be a big fan of Guehi and even wanted to sign him for Newcastle.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have stolen a march on United and have reached out to the player’s camp to declare their interest.

“TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ahead of a potential move.”

“Liverpool been big admirers of Guehi for some time and TEAMtalk sources say they have now taken the first concrete step towards bringing him in.”

“Liverpool will be keeping a close watch on the centre-backs performances as they seriously consider lodging a bid for him in the coming months.”

The publication adds that a transfer to Anfield would appeal to Guehi.

His current contract at Selhurst Park is set to expire in 2026, so this summer represents the London club’s best chance of getting a big free from his sale.

Chelsea also want Guehi but their main priority is Sporting Lisbon’s Ousmane Diomande. United should remain on high alert to ensure they’re not outdone in the pursuit of one of their key targets if they are indeed keen on adding him to their ranks.

