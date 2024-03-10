Nico Williams: Real Madrid rule out signing Manchester United right-wing target



Real Madrid have reportedly ruled themselves out of the transfer race to land Athletic Club Bilbao star and reported Manchester United target Nico Williams.

Williams has previously been mentioned as a player United are interested in signing ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils could be on the hunt for reinforcements in the attacking department, especially in the right-wing and striker positions.

Antony has proven to be a massive disappointment and is no longer a guaranteed starter under Erik ten Hag. There are suggestions the Brazilian could be offloaded in the summer with INEOS ready to take a massive financial hit on him.

Jadon Sancho’s future is also uncertain. The Englishman is currently out on loan in Germany with Borussia Dortmund but after his bitter spat with Ten Hag that played out in public, it’s unlikely he will be at Old Trafford for very long.

Ten Hag doesn’t seem to really rate Amad Diallo considering the little playing time he affords the Ivorian.

At the moment, Alejandro Garnacho is coming up with the goods on that part of the pitch but United need a specialist and quality depth. This is where Williams comes in.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Chelsea are prepared to rival United for the 21-year-old.

Fichajes confirms Chelsea’s interest in the forward and adds that Real Madrid are unlikely to be involved in a transfer tussle for his signature.

“Real Madrid rejects the opportunity to sign Nico Williams, despite the fact that the young Athletic Club talent has the dream of wearing the white shirt. As Chelsea’s interest in the 21-year-old Spanish winger intensifies, the merengue club appears to be closing the doors on any potential signing.”

“Despite his desire to play for Real Madrid, Williams’ hopes could be dashed. Although Chelsea have shown a clear interest in signing him and are willing to make efforts to secure his incorporation, the young winger prefers the colors of the white team. However, the refusals of Florentino Pérez and the Real Madrid management team seem to rule out that possibility.”

The Spanish publication notes that the Blues are in “control of the situation” but other top English clubs will inevitably come in.

However, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are believed to be “making progress in its attempts” to lure Williams to Stamford Bridge.

He has an impressive six goals and 10 assists in 27 matches across all competitions.

Williams’ main point of attraction lies in his versatility. He can play on either flank to great effect. He’s also an excellent dribbler who boasts of rapid speed. A bonus is his impeccable technical ability.

