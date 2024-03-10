Paris Saint-Germain to sell Marquinhos in the summer, Manchester United interested



Manchester United kept a clean sheet and returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday but the performance was far from comprehensive.

The Toffees have not won a league game this New Year but even they came and dominated at Old Trafford and if they were even a little bit clinical, the result would have been a lot different.

The Merseyside outfit had 23 shots as compared to the hosts’ 15 and while Erik ten Hag can always point to the three points, he will be concerned with the lacklustre display from his players with the ball at their feet.

At the back, Raphael Varane struggled with his passing and playing as the left-sided centre-back did not help him at all. A change is needed in the summer.

Defender needed

The Frenchman’s current deal ends in June as does Jonny Evans’ while Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have also been linked with moves away with INEOS planning a summer clearout.

Lisandro Martinez’s absence has affected the team in a major way and finding a long-term partner for him in the upcoming summer window will be key.

L’Équipe (via PSGtalk) have now added Paris Saint-Germain star Marquinhos to the the list of targets with the French giants looking at a summer exodus.

Quite a few senior stars are said to be in danger of being moved on and that includes the Brazilian who has been with the team since 2013.

The 29-year-old has won eight Ligue 1 titles during his stay in Paris and is regarded as one of the best defenders on the European stage.

Marquinhos to be sold

However, he has missed eight games this season, the most in the last three years and with age catching up fast, and the displays of Lucas Beraldo and Lucas Hernandez in his stead, the capital club are contemplating a change at the heart of the defence.

There have been countless reports linking the Parisien club with a move for LOSC Lille’s Leny Yoro and the former Roma man could find the perfect escape route in the Premier League.

The report contends that both the Red Devils and Chelsea are desperate for defensive additions and the Brazil international could be their solution.

Marquinhos is valued at €60 million according to Transfermrkt with his current deal valid until 2028.

Despite the player’s undoubted class, United should be wary of deals where a top club moves on a star player. Deals for Bastian Schweinsteiger, Casemiro are recent examples of the ploy not working out.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to adopt a youth-centric transfer focus and such short-sighted yet expensive deals are likely to be minimised.