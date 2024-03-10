Radek Vitek lets in three goals as Accrington Stanley suffer another heavy loss at Bradford’s hands



Manchester United loanee Radek Vitek and his Accrington Stanley teammates’ woes continued as they were beaten by three goals to nothing by Bradford at home.

A Tyreik Wright brace and Andy Cook goal within the opening 45 minutes of the game were enough to seal Accrington Stanley’s fate and pile further misery onto them.

Accrington are currently on a run of four consecutive losses.

The League Two outfit are winless in their last five matches, with their last victory coming against Wimbledon on 13th February.

Against Bradford, Vitek did well and continued to show some very positive signs.

He was arguably his side’s best performer and were it not for him, Accrington could have possibly conceded more.

The United loanee made two saves, both of which were from inside the box and also registered one punch.

He made one high claim.

Vitek had 48 touches of the ball and was very involved in the proceedings.

The shot-stopper tried to deliver 34 passes to his teammates. He was successful with 22 passes and managed a pass completion rate of 65%.

The Czech Republic international attempted to ping 20 long balls. Eight of these found their intended target.

The 20-year-old made an impressive three clearances. He was required to contest one aerial duel. He came out on top on this one occasion.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Despite Accrington being woeful and in extremely poor form in terms of performances and results, Vitek is still managing to somewhat distinguish himself.

Vitek and Accrington return to action on Tuesday when they travel to The County Ground to take on Swindon Town.

